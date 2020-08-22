RUSHVILLE – The organization formerly known as The Open Book is pleased to announce its reorganization and its new name, The Open Resource.
As an all-volunteer 501©(3) nonprofit with the goal of expanding the traditional understanding of literacy beyond reading, the new organization is focused on lifelong learning, skill enhancement and personal development by providing opportunities to grow, connect and contribute to our local communities and greater society.
“This change to go beyond a bookstore has returned to and enlarged my original concept so wonderfully,” Elaine Stewart, the founder of The Open Book and retired Rush County Schools teacher, said. “We envision The Open Resource as an essential community asset, shifting the perspective to a hub for expanding your world with lifelong learning.”
The Open Resource will provide a variety of programs and services, both online and, when safe to do so in light of COVID-19, at its physical headquarters at 103 N. Main Street in Rushville (the Campaign Flats building), which will continue to serve as a clearing house for gently used books.
“Learning new things can be fun and not an obligation or personal responsibility as literacy seems to imply. Not only do we hope to offer subject areas to pique your interest, we also invite those in the community to share their expertise to expand pathways for learning,” Board President, Carole Yeend, said. “Last fall, we welcomed Davina Starke as she taught Japanese and also hosted a class on quilling, a nearly lost art form. Carrie Cloud shared her expertise as a practicing law professional in the area of estate planning. And Imagine:nation—the Arts and Cultural Council of Rush County partnered to host an event to bring the joy of artistic expression through ink painting to a packed room of participants. And more classes are to come. Our goal is to serve as a community connector for lifelong learning and skill enhancement whether that be by way of individuals or organizations.”
Especially during these times of the pandemic, keeping up with technology demands is a challenge. As a member of the Rush County Broadband Task Force, board member Ron Shields, a.k.a. Professor PC, is helping to bridge the digital divide by offering online learning. Whether starting with the basics, getting tips on using a computer, learning software programs, or providing access to refurbished donated computers, Ron helps anyone who seeks to develop their technology skills. For more information, check out his website (https://professorpc.weebly.com) or contact him at professor.pc.ron@gmail.com.
The Open Resource still has books, lots of books, and have been overwhelmed by the generosity of donated books to the point we have temporarily had to suspend accepting more books. The books are free. Of course, if you want to leave a donation to help keep the lights on and the WiFi humming, the organization will appreciate your kindness. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the physical location is currently open by appointment only. To assist in giving community members the opportunity to select books, The Open Resource is seeking volunteers who will unlock the door and hold the space while books are selected. The organization has opportunities for volunteers.
For more information, please check out the new website at www.TheOpenResource.org. If you would like to make an appointment to look at books, volunteer, or ask any questions, you can check the Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/theopenresource), by email at The.Open.Resource@outlook.com, or by leaving a message at 765-560-3337.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.