RUSHVILLE - The Open Resource and The Rush County Community Foundation are working together to promote digital inclusion.
Thanks to a grant from the Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF), The Open Resource now has 10 new Samsung Chromebooks, a Chromecast media streaming device, eight new work station tables, and a large screen TV cart at the 103 North Main Street training and conference area.
Carole Yeend, President of The Open Resource, indicated this new equipment was acquired thanks to the grant from the RCCF. The new equipment will help The Open Resource expand their Digital Navigator program they recently initiated.
Yeend explained, “Thanks to the foundation with these new state of the art digital devices and other equipment we will be able to expand our digital inclusion options by adding new free computer related classes and expanded presentation options to the community.”
“We really appreciated how the foundation and our other donors are helping us grow the organization and its community services specifically in the area of digital inclusion," Yeend added.
Ron Shields (digital navigator project champion) went on to detail how the new free Digital Navigator service program is available to any resident needing help surviving in today’s digital world by providing one on one technical support, technology themed classes, refurbished devices (computers and tablets), and more.
Shields said, “Any resident can find more information about the digital program at our website theopenresource.org, by checking out our Facebook page, or stopping by the 103 location.”
RCCF Program Officer Kristie Amos said, “The RCCF grants committee is excited to support the spread of technology in Rush County. They recognize the importance of the Open Resource in their endeavor to make our community more digitally inclusive and are pleased with progress of the project so far.”
With remaining funds from the grant, The Open Resource hopes to acquire and make available to the community additional refurbished laptop computers, resources (both people and hardware) to support a Raspberry Pi computer science type workshop camp for school age children, additional training materials to support classes focused on topics such as digital video production, and more.
If you would like to volunteer to become a digital navigator, have an idea for a class, or would like to lead a class in a topic of interest contact either Yeend or Shield at The Open Resource.
-Information provided.
