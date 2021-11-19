RUSHVILLE - Need a laptop for school, work, or home?
The Open Resource is excited to announce an expansion of the service of providing free digital devices (laptops) and training opportunities to the community.
If you attend one of the regularly scheduled Digital Navigator Workshops, you will receive either an 11.6 or 14 inch gently used professionally refurbished HP Chromebook laptop at no cost plus you will build your understanding of today’s technology and how you can use it more efficiently and productively.
In the Digital Navigator Workshop, some of the topics covered will include understanding what is Chrome OS, setting up your Chromebook, accessing a wireless network, exploring and using the Chrome Web Store, overview of the free office productivity options (Google Drive and Microsoft Office), using and customizing the bottom “Shelf” on Google Chrome, modifying settings and more.
The next Digital Navigator Workshop to receive a Chromebook is scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.
To register for this workshop, stop by The Open Resource location at 103 North Main Street in Rushville, check out their website www.theopenresource.org or leave a message at (765) 560-3337.
This project is supported by your donations and a grant from The Rush County Community Foundation.
-Information provided.
