RUSHVILLE - The Virtual Computer Tutor is now available from The Open Resource website. This new technology resource is here to help you use your digital device (computer or tablet) more productively. The is a free service from The Open Resource.
If you have a computer with access to a high speed internet connection and a webcam you can meet with the Virtual Computer Tutor on any Wednesday from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
To start your tutoring help session, go to the website TheOpenResource.org and click on the link to connect with the Virtual Computer Tutor. A segment of the webpage is shown and to start a session you will need to click the text in the middle of the segment.
During a session, the virtual tour will attempt to help you resolve your digital device issues and hopefully increase your effectiveness using your computer or tablet. The Virtual Tutor is a free community service supported by your donations to The Open Resource.
Any computer related question is ok. The topics may include both hardware and software (Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Office, Google Docs, and other) issues. If you prefer, you may email the Tutor at professor.pc.ron@gmail.com your technology related question.
Don’t forget, The Open Resource also needs your gently used computers and tablets. Individuals refurbish and distribute your devices to those in the community needing updated technology at no cost.
Stop by the location at 103 North Main in Rushville on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon for more information.
