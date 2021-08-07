RUSHVILLE – The Open Resource, 103 N. Main Street, Rushville is hosting a special free program presented by Tweedy’s Lumber Do It Center entitled Around The House Do It Yourself With Do It Best.
The session is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11.
This session will focus on identifying and demonstrating hand tools useful in home repairs and other small improvements projects. The tools will include various types of screwdrivers, levels, magnetic bit drivers, adjustable pliers and wrenches, and much more.
You will also learn tips on hanging pictures, changing door locks, adjusting door springs, installing and repairing home lighting, and opening/cleaning slowing running drains plus answering your questions.
There will be a drawing for door prizes. Tweedy’s have donated a pair of 32-piece Around The House Tool Kits with carrying case. These kits will be given away at the end of the session.
