RUSHVILLE - Does the maze of options in the digital world have you confused? What type of internet connection should I have? What is the right device (tablet, laptop, or desktop) for my family? How do I improve my digital skills? The Open Resource will help you navigate and evaluate these options and more. Best of all these services are provided at no cost to the community as service from nonprofit 501(c)(3)The Open Resource.
The Open Resource is here to help you review and evaluate which internet service providers and options (broadband, wireless, hotspot, etc) work best for you. Available options may include low cost broadband alternatives if you meet certain requirements. In addition, they can help you understand and apply for the new Emergency Broadband Benefit which was recently approved by the Congress and the President.
If you don’t have a digital device (laptop, desktop, etc.), The Open Resource may be able to help in this area. They have both refurbished laptop and desktop systems available to the community. The laptops have Neverware CloudReady (Chromebook) installed and the desktops have Windows 10.
These systems are available at no cost to any member of the community; however, they welcome donations to support the work of the organization. Also, don’t forget if you have an old gently used laptop or desktop you are not using they welcome your donation of the hardware to help others in our community bridge the digital divide.
Maybe you already have the internet service and hardware you need to live in the always expanding digital world, but you need to sharpen or enhance your skills and knowledge of digital concepts for you or another family member of any age. The Open Resource can help you navigate this maze of developmental options. You could possibly attend or complete one of their classes or tutorials either in person or virtually. If neither of the options meets your needs or schedule, they can help you find a learning opportunity that does. Just talk to one of their navigators.
So your question now is how do I go about accessing these services? There are several ways you can make that happen. One way is to visit their location (103 North Main Street) in Rushville any Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. On Wednesday’s from 2 to 3:30 p.m., meet with a navigator virtually by clicking the meeting link on their website (TheOpenResource.org). Another option is to send a message from their website by selecting the contact tab and entering the requested information, or you may leave a voicemail at 765-560-3337.
So if you are feeling left behind at the digital divide find your way by navigating to The Open Resource to check out their services.
-Information provided.
