RUSHVILLE – Looking for opportunities to help yourself and the community? The 501(C)(3) non-profit all volunteer Open Resource in Rushville has volunteering opportunities that will do just that.
The Open Resource, Inc. is seeking volunteers with all levels of expertise and schedule availability. This could be a few hours whenever available or a regular commitment.
The Open Resource, Inc. has opportunities in several different areas including:
- Tutoring – assisting students with subjects such as math, reading, etc.
- Instructors for classes on topics in which you have a desire to share your skills and knowledge with others.
- Computer Technology – reviewing and refurbishing gently used digital devices.
- Customer Service and bookstore operation – open the bookstore for a few hours and greet those seeking books and information.
- Digital Navigators – helping individuals start or enhance use of broadband and related digital technologies.
- Other – share your ideas.
Mark your calendar for July 15, 2021 and plan to attend a short meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. at 103 North Main Street, Rushville, to get answers to your questions about volunteering and express your thoughts on how you can be a part of the success of The Open Resource.
To register for the meeting, please leave your name and number on our voice mail at (765) 560-3337. At the conclusion of this session, there will be a drawing for a $25 gift certificate to a local restaurant.
This is a great opportunity to find out how to help yourself and the community by using your knowledge, expertise, and time.
