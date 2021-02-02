RUSHVILLE – Have an old laptop or tablet gathering dust around your home or office? Why not donate that old laptop or tablet to Rush County’s non-profit 501©(3) The Open Resource?
The Open Resource refurbishes old computer devices and makes them available free of charge to community members needing devices to promote digital inclusion. These donated devices will be used to enhance student eLearning, virtual conferencing, job searching, and more.
Due to COVID-19, recent demand for laptops and tablets has increased significantly and The Open Resource’s current inventory of devices is extremely low. So, The Open Resource is asking for the community’s help. You may drop off your gently used device at their location (103 North Main Street in Rushville) any Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.
If you can’t make it to the location during those hours, email professorpc.ron@gmail.com to arrange for a donation time that fits your schedule.
Your donation will be helping our community.
Information provided
