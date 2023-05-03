RUSHVILLE - If you want to enhance your computer skills, The Open Resource will be hosting these free workshops during May.
Monday, May 8, a workshop on using Chromebook will be provided. Attendees will receive a free 11.6 inch refurbished Lenovo Chromebook laptop thanks to a grant from the Rush County Community Foundation.
On May 22, the workshop will focus on Microsoft OneDrive titled Your Free Cloud Based Storage Solution.
Both sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
To register for either of these workshops, leave your name and phone number on the workshop registration voicemail line at 765-251-8048 or stop by 103 N. Main Street any time the OPEN sign is on.
Digital Inclusion
Did you know Rush County has a 5 year digital inclusion plan with the objective of closing the digital divide?
So, what is the digital divide and digital inclusion and why are they important?
The digital divide refers to the unequal distribution of access to digital technologies such as the internet and computers, between different groups of people. This divide can be based on a number of factors including income, geography, age, education level and ethnicity.
In some areas, individuals and communities have easy access to digital technologies and are able to fully participate in the digital world, while others may lack the necessary infrastructure, equipment, or skills to do so. This can lead to significant disparities in access to information, education, employment, and social and political participation.
Closing the digital divide is a key challenge for governments and organizations around the world as digital technologies become increasingly important for economic and social development.
Digital inclusion refers to efforts aimed at ensuring that everyone has equal access to digital technologies and the skills needed to use them effectively. This includes access to the internet, computers, smartphones, and other digital devices, as well as the knowledge and skills required to use these tools to engage in online activities.
Digital inclusion recognizes that access to digital technologies is not enough on its own, and that individuals and communities also need support in developing the necessary digital literacy skills to fully participate in the digital world. This can involve providing training and education programs as well as initiatives aimed at addressing broader social and economic barriers to digital inclusion.
Digital inclusion is important for promoting social and economic equality as well as for ensuring that everyone can benefit from the opportunities offered by digital technologies, such as access to education, healthcare, employment, and civic engagement.
Recycling Laptops
Want to recycle that old laptop sitting in your closet? The Open Resource needs your old working laptop to refurbish and make it available to someone needing a usable computer.
If you have a gently used computer, pull it out, dust it off and drop it off at 103 N. Main Street. Don’t forget that if you have the power adapter to be sure to donate it also.
More Info
The Open Resource is located at 103 N. Main Street, Rushville.
Check out their website at www.TheOpenResource.org or find them on Facebook.
