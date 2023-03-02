RUSHVILLE – The Open Resource, 103 N. Main Street, is working to promote digital inclusion.
Enhanced digital inclusion seeks to improve the following for everyone: 1) affordable, robust broadband internet service; 2) increased availability of internet-enabled devices (computers); 3) access to digital literacy training; 4) quality technical support.
To promote digital inclusion The Open Resource is providing free refurbished Chromebook laptops to local residents!
To receive your Chromebook laptop from The Open Resource, you must attend one of their monthly Chromebook workshops. The next one is scheduled for Monday, March 6, 2023 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Google Docs is the word processor component of Google’s online office suite called Google Workspace. It’s a free alternative to Microsoft Word. It also has more features than you might realize.
Google Docs is Google’s browser-based word processor. You can create, edit, and share documents online and access them from any computer with an internet connection.
With Google Docs, you can create and edit text documents right in your web browser—no special software is required. So you can write reports, create joint project proposals, keep track of meeting notes, and more. Even better, multiple people can work at the same time, you can see people’s changes as they make them, and every change is saved automatically.
Learn the basics of using Google Google Docs at The Open Resources’s free workshop on March 20 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., which will provide what you need to know to make this happen.
To register for either of these workshops, leave your name and phone number on the workshop registration voicemail line at 765-251-8048 or stop by 103 N. Main Street any time the OPEN sign is on.
Can’t attend a workshop? The Open Resource has volunteer Digital Navigators available to help you use technology more effectively or to answer your technology related questions.
A Digital Navigator may be able to help you one-on-one learn new software or resolve your technology related problems! To talk to a Digital Navigator you will need to set up an appointment at 765-251-8048.
Want to recycle that old laptop sitting in your closet? The Open Resource needs your old working laptop to refurbish and make it available to someone needing a usable computer.
If you have a gently used computer, pull it out; dust it off, and drop it off at 103 N. Main Street. Don’t forget if you have the power adapter, be sure to donate it also.
