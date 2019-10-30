GREENSBURG - Opening Nov. 8 in the North Decatur High School cafetorium, the NDHS Drama Club presents "The Outsiders," a theatrical version of the controversial 1967 novel about warring teenagers in 1965 Oklahoma.
A coming-of-age novel by S. E. Hinton, the book was first published in 1967 to mixed reviews. It was banned from some schools and libraries because of the portrayal of gang violence, underage smoking and drinking, strong language/slang, and family dysfunction. Today, it's part of the English curriculum at many middle and high schools.
Hinton was 15 when she started writing the novel, but did most of the work when she was 16 and a junior in high school. The book details the conflict between two rival gangs divided by their socioeconomic status: the working-class "Greasers" and the upper-class "Socs" (pronounced soshe, short for "Socials").
The story in the book takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1965, but this is never explicitly stated in the book.
The Greasers are perpetually at odds with the Socs. When Greasers Ponyboy (played by NDHS Junior Adam Mack) and Johnny (senior Tristan Ingmire) get into a brawl that ends in the death of a Socs member, the boys are forced to go into hiding. Soon, Ponyboy and Johnny, along with the intense Dallas (Andru Warrick) and their other Greaser buddies, must contend with the consequences of their violent lives. While some Greasers try to achieve redemption, others meet tragic ends.
Director Meghan Gehrich commented on the show, an unusually heavy production for a high school drama club.
"There's not a lot of room for error in this show," she said. "It's so intense, if the actors forget a line or move to the wrong place on the stage, the audience looses the meaning. It's a very intricate show, but the cast is doing really well with it."
The conflict between the Socs and Greasers is not lost on the North Decatur cast.
"The third week of rehearsal, we got through the whole show, and maybe three of the cast members were crying, which is cool. It touched them and made them think, and that's what I want, I want them to think," Gehrich said. "I think what's most interesting, and these actors get it, is that these kinds of things are still happening today. Kids get into cliques and separate themselves off into gangs very much like in the 1950s, and these guys (her student actors) really understand that and are very aware of the reality of it."
Actor Tyler Wachtman spent an entire evening helping the cast choreograph the fight scenes, which are prevalent in the play.
"These kids have really done well with the fight scenes. It's crazy real, and they are doing really well," Wachtman said.
Senior Tristan Ingmire, student director and actor playing Johnny, will graduate from North at the end of this school year, and seems to have his plans all lined up.
"I'm very eager," he said " I'm also a little nervous. My plans will require some work, but that's all part of the experience and I can't wait," he said.
Ingmire will be going to either Ball State or Indiana State for the credentials to be a band director. At the beginning of December, he will be auditioning for the Phantom Regiment and the Madison Scouts, two world class drum and bugle corps.
Ingmire commented on his characterization of Johnny in this play.
"He's definitely the darkest character I've ever played. He has been physically abused by his parents, and is a very tense member of the Greasers. Pretty much the only family he's ever had is Ponyboy, and that relationship is the most important in his life," he said. "I have a really good dad and a really good mom, so that was hard to tap into for me, but I channeled all the stress in my life, pulling in all the emotional instability we all feel to make this character real and relateable."
The Outsiders will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 in the NDHS cafetorium, with a 3 p.m. matinee Nov. 10.
Tickets are available at $8 for students and $10 for adults.
************************ Information Box ********************************
'The Outsiders' cast
Adam Mack - Ponyboy
Tristan Ingmire - Johnny
Alexis Kambouris - Bob
Andru Warrick - Dallas
Lainey Brunker -Two-Bit
Caleb Bowles - Darry
Cameron Medsker - Sodapop
Kenzie Ogden - Sandy
Shayleigh Berkheimer - Cherry
Paige Gauck - Marcia
Claire Wallace - Mrs. O'Briant
Philomena Niese - Jerry
Lydia Moore - Doctor
Irene Moore - Mrs. Syme
Olivia Krieger - Paul
Hope Barker, Alyissa Maupin, Ceclia Barber, Allison Nobbe - Greasers
MaKenna Nobbe - Greaser
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.