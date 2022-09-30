GREENSBURG — For the month of October, New Directions is promoting the “Purple Porch Project,” encouraging residents in the county to decorate their porches with purple lights to promote Domestic Violence Awareness.
During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, victim advocates, social services and survivors of abuse and their loved ones bond together to mourn lives lost to domestic violence and celebrate the progress made to end it in homes across the country.
NDDV Shelter Executive Director Kelly Wampler is preparing for a show of support from residents in Decatur County.
“People are free to purchase purple bulbs anywhere, but for a donation we will bring them one,” said Wampler. “We’d love to see the streets lit up in purple for support.”
Residents are urged to begin their DVAM decorating during the first weekend of October; luckily enough, it will go along with their usual Halloween decorating.
“If you don’t want to put a purple bulb in your light fixture, then people can wear purple nail polish or wear a purple shirt,” Wampler said.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month evolved from the first Day of Unity observed in October 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
In October 1987, the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was observed. That same year the first national toll-free hotline was begun. In 1989, the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month Commemorative Legislation was passed by the U.S. Congress.
In 1989, Congress passed Public Law 101-112, officially designating October of that year as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, approximately 1.3 million women and 835,000 men are victims of physical violence by a partner every year.
The number of women who were murdered by current or ex-male partners between 2001 and 2012 was 11,766, or nearly twice the number of U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan and Iraq between that same time frame.
New Directions will deliver a purple light bulb in exchange for a free-will donation. Contact the Shelter at 812-662-8223 or order online at https://www.mynewdirections.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.