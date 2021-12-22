Last Saturday, Carthage had a very special party. Longtime resident and the reigning Queen of Carthage Claire Mercer turned 80 years young! In a true queenly manner, Claire decided to turn her special day into one that would benefit the Henry Henley Library.
Claire’s family posted a special invitation on social media which read, ”All are invited to please join us for Claire Mercer’s 80th Birthday Party and Carthage Library Fundraiser at the Carthage Community Center Saturday December 18th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Support the library & museum & share cake and punch in celebration of board member, Claire Mercer’s 80th birthday!”
Claire has always been an avid supporter of the library and decided nothing would make her happier than friends and family making donations to support the library instead of buying her a gift.
Claire was born in Springfield, Missouri, on Dec. 18, 1941. During her formative years, Claire’s father served his country in the Army during WWII. After his years in the service he worked for Conoco Gas and Oil Company. His job facilitated many moves and young Claire attended nine different schools before she graduated from Wichita High School West in 1959.
She went on to attended Anderson College in Anderson, Indiana, where she majored in English and earned a Bachelors of Science degree. During her college years, she met her soulmate, Tom Mercer who she married in 1963. At this point, one will notice that Claire’s name can not be mentioned without including Tom’s, as they are truly a team who have accomplished so over the years by combining their efforts.
They both were teaching in northern Indiana when Tom’s sister, Charlotte, suggested he apply for a teaching job in Carthage. After being offered the teaching job and much discussion the decision was made that Tom would accept the job. A move was then planned, and Carthage gained two of their finest residents in 1965.
Claire started teaching junior high English in the Old Academy Building in Knightstown. She has taught a variety of grade levels at several schools through the years, but her true passion was working with students struggling with math and reading. After several years, Claire moved to a kindergarten teaching position in Carthage. She also taught Remedial and 8th Grade Reading from 1979 to 1997.
She then served as a Reading Specialist in Decatur County. Between Claire and Tom, they have probably taught just about every child who went through the Carthage school system between 1965 and 1971!
Claire and Tom have also become some of our most treasured local historians. They have collected a multitude of pictures that chronicle the visitors, residents, and growth of our town from the mid 1900’s. Claire can also entertain any crowd with the many stories about the comings and goings of unique characters who have graced our town over the years.
The Mercer’s have also amassed an extensive collection of photos immortalizing the beauty of days gone by and the unique history of our town. Tom and Claire both have a keen interest in the history of our town and are always willing to share what they have learned. As a matter of fact, they are in the process of donating many of their treasures to the Carthage Museum housed in the lower level town library.
If you missed Claire’s birthday, but would still like to make a donation in her name, it is not too late! It can be dropped off at the library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The address, if you would like to send a check, is Henry Henley Library, PO Box 35, Carthage, IN 46115.
