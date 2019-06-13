BATESVILLE – The Sherman of Batesville has announced details regarding its planned grand opening Friday.
Several hourly door prize drawings will be held throughout the evening ranging in value of $50 to $250.
The Bier Hall is the product of one year of renovations that converted an early 1900s factory into an entertainment and events venue. With a capacity of up to 500 persons, the Bier Hall features live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Biergarten serves as the entrance to the Bier Hall offering a combined indoor/outdoor venue, The Biergarten will host live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday early evening when the weather is favorable and moves into the Bier Hall as needed. The Bier Hall runs a late-night party with live music every Saturday starting at 10 p.m. year-round.
The Bier Hall is a 7,000 square feet venue that occupies the first floor of the old Hillenbrand Furniture Factory. It includes a custom-made 50-foot copper bar, with pool tables, dart boards, a variety of seating, TVs, a large band stage and dance floor.
The Bier Hall grand opening event includes an early program from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with music by Sandy Pickett, and a later program from 9:30 p.m. till 2 a.m. featuring live music by Centerline Band.
“Yesterday’s forgotten factory has been transformed into a community entertainment and events venue. The Bier Hall was designed as a venue to meet friends, hang out and enjoy games and live music,” The Sherman co-owner Georg Heringer said. “The Bier Hall will increase the appeal of The Sherman as a unique German destination getaway.”
Individuals 21 years of age and older are invited to Friday’s festivities.
EARLY PROGRAM
4:30 p.m.: Doors open. First 50 guests receive a free Bier Hall T-shirt.
5:30 to 6:40 p.m.: German blessing by Father Adrian from Old St. Mary’s Church.
Comments by State Senator Jean Leising; Sarah Lamping, Economic Development Director of Batesville; and other special guests.
6:45 to 9:45 p.m.: Sandy Pickett live onstage in the Bier Hall.
Free nacho bar with additional food available for purchase.
LATE PROGRAM
9:30 p.m.: First 50 in second wave of guests to arrive receive a free Bier Hall T-shirt.
10 p.m. till 2 a.m.: Centerline Band performs live in the Bier Hall.
Food available for purchase.
About The Sherman
The Sherman, formerly The Sherman House, is a historic hotel, restaurant, bar, gift shop, Biergarten and Bier Hall located in Batesville, Indiana. Renovations by HPH Hospitality LLC, which started in 2016, have re-established The Sherman as one of Southeast Indiana’s premier has been instrumental in boosting development in downtown Batesville.
For more information see the website www.The-Sherman.com or call 812.934.1000.
About Sandy Picket
Sandy Pickett is a Southeastern Indiana singer/songwriter and finger style guitarist, hand drummer and harmonica player.
She started her solo career in Winchester, England and was inducted into The SE Indiana Musicians Hall of Fame in October 2017. She has released three CDs and currently resides in Versailles.
About Centerline Band
Founded in 1987, Centerline is a classic rock band with a bit of the outlaw country sound.
