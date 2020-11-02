BATESVILLE - The Sherman will host a Community Night for the XI Chapter of the Phi Beta Psi Sorority from 5 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12.
Marisa Fullenkamp will provide musical entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m.
According to a press release from The Sherman, Community Night is all about helping others while having a good time with family and/or friends. It means great food and drinks in The Sherman 1852 Restaurant or Black Forest Bar or in the Bier Hall (with music) and a portion of your purchase between 5 and 10 p.m. goes to a good cause.
The Phi Beta Psi Sorority Xi Chapter helps local cancer patients and families in need through Margaret Mary Cancer Center as well as other patients that are seeking medical help elsewhere.
Sometimes they provide the only help these patients can get and it is always very much needed. By attending this event, you'll be helping someone in the local area get through another day a little easier as they fight the difficult battle of cancer.
Come have some fun, dine and do some good all at the same time.
Batesville Delivery To-Go orders do not qualify for the donation funds.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.