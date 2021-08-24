INDIANAPOLIS - The Society of St. Andrew needs your help by voting for its Gleaning Network in Indiana to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm® to help improve their community.
U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
The deadline for the public to vote is 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 27 and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day.
On September 29, the top 40 vote-receiving organizations will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
According to SoSA Indiana, $25,000 is enough to share over 750,000 servings of good food with hungry Hoosiers.
SoSA has a common sense solution that involves bridging the gap between the hundreds of thousands of hungry people and millions of pounds of nourishing food that is available but simply out of reach.
SoSA’s grassroots, neighbor helping neighbor operating model distinguishes it from other hunger relief organizations. Three quarters of the food SoSA shares is eaten at a table less than 50 miles from the field in which it was grown.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods.
The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
The Society of St. Andrew brings people together to harvest and share healthy food, reduce food waste, and build caring communities by offering nourishment to hungry neighbors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.