SUNMAN — The Train Station, a new indoor sports facility in Sunman, was welcomed into the community during a ribbon cutting ceremony this past Tuesday.
Owner Denny Sickinger, of Harrison, Ohio, open the facility located at 216 Washington St., in Sunman on July 1.
“I cannot begin to explain how welcome the town of Sunman and Ripley County has made me feel,” Sickinger said. “I could not be happier, could not have gotten a better first impression or felt more welcome.”
Sickinger was inspired to open The Train Station to fill a need for residents in eastern Indiana and western Cincinnati.
“I coach my son’s baseball team. In Miamitown off (Interstate) 74, there’s been a place that has been there since I was a kid and I’m 40. The guy just sold all of his land to retire and it left a lot of teams without a place to play,” Sickinger said. “I coach in an organization with 17 other teams and some of us are driving an hour away just to practice. There is a need on the west side of Cincinnati and east side of Indiana and I found a great building to fill it.”
The Train Station is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with digital access codes and security cameras. The facility can be reserved by calling Sickinger at 513-505-5152.
The Train Station’s rates are $20 an hour per batting cage and $15 an hour per pitching lane. Those who rent the facility may enter via the front door once given a security code after reserving a cage or lane.
Discount rates are also available for multi-house, multi-cage, multi-day and multi-team rentals.
“The building is suited for baseball and softball with the three hitting tunnels and two pitching lanes, but it can accommodate an array of other sporting activities,” Sickinger said. “Pretty much any youth sport up to a certain size can come in here.”
The facility can accommodate skill camps such as linebacker or footwork drills for football or individual conditioning. The Train Station can accommodate cheerleading groups of all ages and various other group and individual sport activities.
“We currently are hosting yoga once a week,” Sickinger said. “We are looking to get more yoga, boot camps, fitness camps and any wellness stuff we can do during the day. Sports will be in here on nights and weekends.”
Sickinger hopes The Train Station will become a place travel teams stop at to practice and warm up before tournaments.
He also envisions The Train Station as being a multi-use facility for the town of Sunman.
“We have a great cafeteria, full vending and a free coffee station,” Sickinger said. “We could have Rotary Club meetings, town hall meetings or any type of function that you need to do in doors.”
Sickinger spoke in regards to his passion for community involvement and youth sports.
“I sit on the athletic boosters in Harrison, Ohio. I’ve coached baseball and basketball,” Sickinger said. “At my daughter’s track meet if they need somebody to keep time, I always find myself either volunteering or being asked. I just like helping out especially with kids and things like that.”
Sickinger thanked God and all those who helped make The Train Station a reality.
Follow The Train Station on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thetrain stationsunman/.
