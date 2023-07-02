Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.