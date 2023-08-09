RUSHVILLE – The American Veterans Traveling Tribute will make a stop at the Rush County Fairgrounds from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.
The Benevolent Group of Rushville, Inc. is hosting and organizing the event and continues to recruit volunteers to assist with the effort.
Anyone who would like to help is encouraged to contact Benevolent Group Vice President Patty Caudill at snoopys_doghouse64@yahoo.com or 912-674-4721.
The AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall is an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial in Washington, D.C. It is 360 feet in length and 8 feet tall at its apex.
The Cost of Freedom Tribute consists of smaller tribute panels honoring American sacrifices in conflicts through the 20th and 21st centuries, including World War I, World War II, 9/11, Afghanistan and Iraq.
There is no charge for admission and the exhibits will be available to the public 24 hours a day.
In addition to the replica of the Vietnam memorial found in our nation’s capitol and the Cost of Freedom Tribute, the RushShelby Energy Community Building will be set up for local, state and national organizations to come in and share their resources with veterans and the community. There will also be displays from different eras inside the building.
Besides the Benevolent Group of Rush County, the tribute’s local visit is being sponsored by The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #1307, The Rush County Agricultural Association (The Fair Board), Rushville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Post 150, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 150, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 150, Rush County Honor Guard, Rush County Veterans Memorial Association, and the city of Rushville.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute is a veteran-owned and operated non-profit organization that manages the Traveling Vietnam Wall. For more information, visit AVTT.org.
