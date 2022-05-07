GREENSBURG — Tree County Players, Greensburg’s not-for profit community theatre organization, is accepting show ideas for the 2022-2023 season.
With their season running from August to July, submissions of a variety show, visiting artist(s), or staged reading will begin the season in the fall.
A holiday-themed show may be offered late November or early December, and in January or February a play would be on the calendar.
Spring offerings usually include children’s shows, visiting artist(s), staged readings, or poetry slams.
June typically features TCP’s big summer production, wrapping up the season.
If you have an interest in directing a show or perhaps working with TCP in bringing artist(s) to perform at the Main Street Playhouse, simply complete and submit a Show Proposal Packet which can be found by visiting Show-Proposal-Packet-May-2022 at www.treecountyplayers.com, by emailing tcpadmin@etczone.com or by calling 812-222-4766.
The deadline for submission is June 10, 2022.
