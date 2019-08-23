GREENSBURG – Kyle Walterman Construction recently started installing a state-of-the-art LED professional stage lighting system at the TCP Playhouse, the facility purchased in 2018 as the first performance venue actually owned by the local theater troupe.
Designed by volunteers Jeff Lincourt and brother Damon, the system replaces two lighting trees the group has been lighting its newly remodeled stage with since work began on the Playhouse late last winter.
“We have been very fortunate,” said TCP President Cathy Lincourt. “Without a group of really wonderful donors, we would never have the theater where it is now, and we’re very excited!”
The Daily News has followed the progress of the facility since it was first purchased by the TCP in late 2017. Originally a small church, donors, volunteers and confessed “theater rats” banded together to purchase the facility to see their vision of a local professional theater through to fruition.
“The lighting system came in just under $25,000, and was the brainchild of Jeff and his brother Damon, who has a degree in theater from North Western,” said Lincourt, “And we also installed a new sound system that was designed by Bill Blank, who’s been part of TCP for many years.”
Currently scheduled for seven shows in the 2019-20 season, the troupe plans more.
“We’d kept it at that many shows because of the construction, and I don’t want to say that the sky’s the limit, but we anticipate increasing that more every year and are trying to get outside groups to look at this and do one night shows, or things not necessarily presented by TCP but sponsored by TCP, like a band or an actor who does characters.” Lincourt said.
“The investments we make in the Playhouse now will hopefully make it more attractive as a performance venue, letting it pay for itself,” she continued, “and we can’t thank those who contributed to the capital campaign enough. Without them, this would never have been possible.”
Inquiries about the facility should be sent to tcpadmin@etczone.com or by calling 812-222-4766.
