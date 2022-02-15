RUSHVILLE - Organizers of a chili supper/dance fundraiser held Saturday evening at the Eagles Lodge on W. Second Street are pleased with the effort.
Though final numbers weren't in at the conclusion of the event, Rushville Regional Theatre Outreach Director Carrie Wilson Billman estimated the fledgling theatre group raised approximately $700. The money will be used to help offset costs associated with bringing live theatre back to town.
RRT co-founder James Price thanked the Eagles for use of their building, Wendy's for donating the chili, Kevin Green for donating DJ services, John and Lora Norris of Clearview Family Christmas Tree Farm for the Mardi Gras decorations, and everyone who attended for their support.
Several prizes were presented to those persons lucky enough to find a "baby" in their King Cake (a cupcake in this instance), which were available for $1 each.
Price also shared details of the RRT's first production.
"On Golden Pond" will be presented at 8:30 p.m. April 1, 2, 8 and 9 on the stage of the Princess Theatre, 330 N. Main Street.
The show features Matt Amos as Norman Thayer, Lora Norris as Ethel Thayer, Allie Myers as Chelsea Thayer Wayne, Mike Plough as Bill, and Nick Amos as Billy Ray Jr.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for anyone who can provide a student ID. They can be purchased in advance at rushvilleregionaltheatre.com or by calling 765-635-5976, and will also be available at the door prior to each show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.