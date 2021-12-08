MILAN — The Cauldron Cafe opened for business at 6 a.m. Nov. 29 at 301 N. Warpath Drive. The wizard themed cafe and boba tea shop offers gathering spaces, trivia nights and children’s experiences.
Owners and spouses Julie Gilbert and Joost Vijverberg own a successful greenhouse construction business called G&V Greenhouse Solutions. The couple enjoys working in agriculture and construction, but decided to open a coffee shop while on a recent mini vacation in July. Gilbert claims this business was a retirement decision, but her workload has not decreased.
Within a week of deciding to open a coffee shop they began work on the building in which they currently operate. The cafe was once a dental office and still has the original layout.
The menu changes from day to day but always includes nearly every flavor of coffee the average person could hope for. Additionally, the cafe sells cake, cream horns, doughnuts, (bipit-tea bopit-tea) boba tea, fracklecinos (frappuccinos), cacklecinos (cappuccinos), “poison” apple cider and fizzy drinks. The fizzy scotch is a must-try cold drink.
Schmidt’s Bakery of Batesville has partnered with Gilbert to supply the base for her doughnuts and unicorn horns (cream horns). Gilbert then fills and tops the doughnuts and cream horns with the flavors she decides on each day. Doughnuts can be special ordered by calling (812) 819-8001.
The Cauldron Cafe hosts trivia nightly from 6 to 7 p.m. and is planning a karaoke night in the near future. The venue is available in the evenings for a fee and guests are welcome to cater their own dinner if they wish in addition to purchasing drinks from the cafe. The shop is open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. with a two-hour intermission for cleaning.
The small business has a staff of 22 with a maximum staffing of six at a time. Gilbert said evenings and weekends get busy, especially when she has live entertainment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.