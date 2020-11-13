CARTHAGE - The past few years Carthage has seen more businesses leave town than come to town. To the best of my knowledge, Rues Bar III, Todd’s Great Outdoors, Marick Event Center and Wedding Venue and The Sport Cut were our only new Carthage businesses to open in recent years. With that said the Town of Carthage is rolling out the red carpet to welcome Dollar General into our community.
The store is located at 713 N. Main Street on the north end of Carthage. The store number is (317) 318-8704. Customers are able to shop 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Yes! Something to do in town after 8!)
Like many who have been wondering when we would get a peek inside our new store I stopped in on opening day. I found the store to have a huge variety of reasonably priced inventory. It was well stocked and uncluttered. The employees were friendly and knowledgeable about what the store had to offer. If you are waiting for the Grand Opening later this month I will give you a preview of what you will find. The store has a wide variety of non-perishable, refrigerated, and freezer foods. Breakfast foods, drinks, paper goods, pet food, and cleaning supplies can be found in the grocery section. Kitchenwares, necessities for babies, party supplies, seasonal items, personal care items, home goods, craft items, and other miscellaneous items can also be found!
Honestly, I only shopped at a Dollar General once before the Carthage store opened. I don’t know how such a convenient store with such a wide variety of products didn’t pop up on my shopping radar before now! I have to admit that since the store opened I have been there quite a few times. I’m hooked! I interviewed other shoppers to see if everyone was as impressed as me. Every comment was overwhelmingly positive. The general perception is Dollar General will be a welcome asset for Carthage. It is convenient, clean, and offers a wide variety of products. A real plus for the town is it compliments rather than competes with the pre existing businesses in town!
If you are not an experienced Dollar General shopper here are some essential tips that Angela, the store manager, told me about. Dollar General has a downloadable app that is a must! Coupons can be accessed and virtually clipped and saved. Store information, weekly ads, and new inventory pages are available on the easy to utilize app. Rebates and rewards can also be looked up and saved. There is even a page that offers recipes for products sold at the store! If you are feeling adventurous, try making your shopping list on the app, compare product prices, AND then load them in your virtual cart for pick up later! While in-store shopping the customer can scan items with the app, find prices, deals, and coupons which ultimately allows them to know the total purchase price before paying at the register! Ads run Sunday to Saturday, but if one is shopping after 7 on Saturday shoppers can take advantage of the current weekly ad prices plus the weekly ad prices that will start the next morning. If you make a purchase during the week there will usually be a coupon for $5 off any purchase of $25 or more the following Saturday.
The citizens of Carthage are glad another business has come to our small town. We are also thankful for the businesses that have either stayed through the years or recently joined our community. Carthage now has the opportunity to buy a wider variety of household goods, groceries, and general merchandise closer to home. The town’s goal of new businesses investing in our community and existing businesses continuing to prosper reminds me of a song I learned as a child. “Make new friends but keep the old, one is silver and the other’s gold.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.