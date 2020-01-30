GREENSBURG - Greensburg Adult Center visitors recently enjoyed an afternoon of music and dancing with Scoop and the Boys, a small but jolly four piece musical combo that plays occasional afternoons at the Center.
Scoop Giesting is the band leader and piano player for the quartet that features Sherry Wilson on vocals, Denny Schwegman on banjo, and Roger Williams filling in on electric bass.
Giesting has been playing all her life.
"I don't read music, I just pick it out on my own," she said.
But to watch her nimble hands on the keyboard for just a moment is enough to know she knows what she's doing.
And Scoop is Denny and Sherry's mother, so it's very much a family affair.
Denny has been playing banjo since he was 9, which he said was 60 years ago (even though he doesn't look a day over 50).
And Roger Williams has played these parts for many years. He once paired up with a certain local piano player back in the '80s and they entertained evenings at McCamment's Cattleman's Inn, now the popular El Reparo on Lincoln Street.
Couples Dennis and Joan Tebbe like to snuggle while they dance, but Richard and Paula Bowman like to swing dance, and they're good at it.
The Greensburg Adult Center is often a lively place since Monty Sheilds has been the director. Each month he makes sure there are speakers, dance classes, card playing and the music of several different musicians from the area.
But he's concerned because the number of people coming for lunch has been shrinking.
"The Center hosted well over 20 for lunches, but that's dwindled quite a bit recently," he said.
Shields was pleased when the Adult Center received a grant for almost $9,000 to upgrade the kitchen.
"That grant will be used to add a portable food warmer that can be used to hold food for pitch-ins, events and fundraisers, but most importantly, we are a Thrive Alliance Meal Site," he said.
Shields is an advocate for senior nutrition.
"Seniors can always get Meals on Wheels delivered to their homes, but the importance of of having a meal here at the Adult Center gives older folks a chance to get out and to enjoy friends and have company while they eat," he said. "When my grandmother shut herself in after grandpa passed, she slowly shut down her mind as well."
Scoop and the Boys will be back at 1 p.m. Feb. 27, but there is much to do almost every day at the Center. The next Acoustic Jam is at 6 p.m. Feb. 5, and "Bingocise" recently started.
According to the National Council on Aging, Bingocise combines bingo with exercise and health education. The unique addition of bingo addresses many of the barriers to older adults participation because the game is fun, familiar, and done in a group setting. The program has been shown to increase older adults’ functional fitness, health knowledge, and social engagement in a variety of settings.
The Greensburg Adult Center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
It can be reached at 812-663-2232 or emailed at adultcenter@etczone.com.
