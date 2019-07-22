There's still 'time to fly'

GREENSBURG – Time is running out to register for the 2019 On Eagles Wings 5K.
The registration deadline to receive a T-shirt for this year's event is Aug. 10. The only way to guarantee a shirt with registration is to sign up before that deadline. All participants registering after Aug. 10 will be able to participate, but shirts will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.
Racers can register the day of the event, which is Aug. 24. Registration opens at 8 a.m. that morning and the race begins at 9.
According to a recent press release, the Kids Fun Run is at 10 a.m. and the awards will be presented at 10:15 a.m.
The registration form can be downloaded at www.oneagleswings5k.com and is also available at www.racemenu.com/events/178402-On-Eagles-Wings-5k-copy.
Organizers anticipate more than 1,000 participants.
Created to celebrate the memory of Steve and Denise Butz and Don and Barb Horan, who were killed in a tragic plane crash in 2012, all proceeds go to the On Eagles Wings Scholarship Fund, the Decatur County United Fund, St. Mary's School and the Greensburg Community High School wrestling program, as requested by the families of the deceased couples.
St. Mary's Church hosts a Family Day the same weekend, turning it into a popular festival for families in Decatur County and the surrounding areas.
The schedule for this years' event has also been made known.
Aug. 24
8 to 11 a.m. - On Eagles Wings 5K.
4:30 p.m. - Mass.
5:30 p.m. - Adult Night consisting of a pork chop meal, casino style games, a beer garden, live entertainment by the Nuttin' Fancy band, and a basket raffle along with the "super raffle."
Aug. 25
8 and 10 a.m. - Mass.
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.- Fried chicken and barbecue dinner.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Family Day with a bake sale, kids games, bouncy houses, putt-putt golf, adult casino games, bingo, concessions and live entertainment by the Keith Swinney Band from noon to 4 p.m. Also, regular basket and "super" raffles.
All proceeds from Adult Night and Family Day benefit the St. Mary's Building Fund.
Additional information can be found at www.stmarysfestival.org
----
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.