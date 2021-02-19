GREENSBURG - Since 1971, Tree County Players has been enriching the Decatur County community through the performing arts.
As an all-volunteer group, TCP brings the full theatre experience to Decatur County. Whether you prefer to participate in a production or to kick back and watch one, TCP has something to offer every theatre lover.
With more than 144 shows under its belt, TCP has touched the lives of thousands in the area. Starting with its original production of “Under The Yum Yum Tree” in 1971, to more recent productions like “Mary Poppins” and “The Wizard of Oz”, TCP has been educating and developing skillsets in every aspect of theatre for years. From acting and set-design to make-up, singing, and more, TCP has produced some professional-level work.
Because of the experiences TCP offers area residents, it has developed a unique, two-way relationship with the Decatur County Community Foundation.
In 1996, TCP became a recipient of Foundation support when two anonymous donors established a fund to benefit the organization. As philanthropists who enjoyed many facets of the performing arts, the donors wanted to see the group’s efforts continue long-term. As a result, the Tree County Players Performing Arts Fund was born, ensuring TCP would always have an annual distribution for ‘work, development and presentation of the performing arts in Decatur County.’ For years that fund has helped TCP with their general budget needs.
Fast forward to 2021 and TCP is now also on the giving end of Foundation support with its newly established Therese Zins-Tree County Players Memorial Scholarship.
“Therese lived and breathed theatre,” Nancy Porter, TCP’s Secretary, said. “She was TCP.”
That is evidenced by the fact she had served the group as a board member, a performer, and the director of 13 musicals. When Therese passed away in August of 2020, TCP received 37 memorial donations.
“That was the catalyst for the Board to decide that a Therese Zins-Tree County Players Memorial Scholarship is what we wanted,” Porter explained. The scholarship will be managed by the Decatur County Community Foundation. “We like the fact that DCCF will be the administrator, and that TCP will still be involved in the process.”
“We want to remember Therese’s legacy,” Porter continued. “Her love of theater, her spirit of volunteerism, her generous and unselfish gifts of time and talent. She touched many lives through TCP and inspired many to share their skills onstage and off.”
For a short time, a dollar-for-dollar match opportunity is available for anyone who might like to contribute to the scholarship in Therese’s memory. Donations can be made via the Community Foundation’s website (dccfound.org) and clicking on the “Give Now” button; by calling 812-662-6364; or by stopping at the Foundation’s office at 101 E. Main Street, Ste. 1.
To be on both the giving and receiving ends of funds at the Decatur County Community Foundation is a rare opportunity that demonstrates what an important asset Tree County Players is to the community.
-Information provided
