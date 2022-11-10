Active military members and veterans make and have made untold number of sacrifices to protect the freedoms of their fellow citizens, neighbors, friends, and family members. There’s no such thing as too much support for members of the military, and many retailers acknowledge that by offering year-round discounts to active-duty military and veterans. Individuals who qualify for such discounts should confirm their eligibility prior to making any purchases, but the following are just some of the many retailers who offer year-round discounts to veterans.
• Adidas: Adidas offers an exclusive discount of 30 percent online and in-store and 20 percent at factory outlets to all active duty military, veterans, retirees, spouses, dependents, and more. More information is available at adidas.com/us/discount-programs.
• Allen Edmonds: Students, veterans and active military with valid ID are eligible for a 15 percent discount. Visit allenedmonds.com/about/exclusive-offers for more information.
• Carhartt: Carhartt offers a 25 percent discount on apparel and accessories to all members of the military and first responders. Additional information is available at carhartt.com/discount-program.
• Champs Sports: The Champs Sports military discount provides a 10 percent discount on most online and store purchases. More information is available at help.champssports.com.
• Columbia Sportswear: Columbia Sportswear offers a 10 percent discount for all military. Learn more at shop.id.me/stores/506-columbia-sportswear.
• Eddie Bauer: Eddie Bauer offers a 10 percent discount on in-store purchases to U.S. military. Learn more at ebi.eddiebauer.com.
• Foot Locker: All active duty, veteran and retired service members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and their eligible dependents are offered a 10 percent discount in Foot Locker stores and online. More information can be found at sheerid.com/shoppers/product/foot-locker-military-deal/.
• Kohls: Servicemembers are eligible for a 15 percent discount every Monday on in-store purchases. More information is available at cs.kohls.com.
• Nike: All active, reservist, veteran and retired U.S. military personnel, as well as their spouses and dependents, are eligible for a 10 percent discount on in-store and online purchases. More information is available at nike.com/help/a/military-discount.
• Ray-Ban: Ray-Ban offers a 15 percent military discount after online verification. Visit military.com/discounts/ray-ban-military-discount for more information.
• Timberland: Active duty military, retirees, reservists, veterans, and spouses/dependents are eligible for a 10 percent discount off select styles. More information is available at timberland.com/military-discount.html.
• Under Armour: A 20 percent discount is available for all active duty service members, retirees, veterans, military spouses, and military family members. More information is available at underarmour.com/en-us/t/troop-id-instructions.html.
