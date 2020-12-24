Dearborn County/Jennings County - The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), in partnership with Conexus Indiana, recently announced the third round of awards totaling approximately $1.5 million to 31 Indiana businesses in Manufacturing Readiness Grants, which Governor Eric J. Holcomb first announced in May under the Economic Activity Stabilization and Enhancement (EASE) program.
The grants, which are a key part of Gov. Holcomb’s 2021 Next Level Agenda announced last week, are designed to stimulate manufacturing investments that will position Hoosier operations, and the sector overall, for future growth and prosperity.
“As a state, it’s critical that we support manufacturers as they modernize their operations and efficiencies to succeed in today’s 21st century economy,'' Gov. Holcomb said. “Like many industries, this sector has faced unprecedented challenges this year yet these Hoosiers are pushing full steam ahead. We’re encouraged by their continued commitment to enhancing and growing their businesses, solidifying our state’s reputation as the top manufacturing state in the nation per capita.”
The 31 manufacturers receiving grants represent 21 Indiana counties and cover a wide range of specialties, including automotive, aerospace and defense, agriculture, machinery and construction, consumer packaging products, and health care and medical. Together, these businesses plan to invest more than $15 million in technology and equipment to position their businesses for future growth by increasing capacity and modernizing operations.
Five of the manufacturers – Ameri-Can Engineering, DQE Inc, Meyer Plastics Inc., Primex Plastics Corporation and Universal Technologies LLC – are accelerating operational investments in health care manufacturing or preparedness technology to support critical COVID-19 response efforts.
Local grant recipients include:
Batesville Products Inc. (Dearborn County; $50,000 grant award)
Batesville Products Inc. manufactures machined and finished aluminum and zinc alloy castings in Lawrenceburg. The company, celebrating 75 years in 2021, is creating a 'Robotic Polishing Cell' to relieve labor intensive work or work that is difficult for a skilled operator to complete consistently.
Poolguard (Jennings County; $56,250 grant award)
Poolguard, founded in 1982 and based in North Vernon, manufactures swimming pool safety devices. The company builds its own electronic printed circuit boards and is investing in modern Surface Mount Technology to allow for growth in productivity and capacity as well as increased efficiencies to meet increased demand during the pandemic.
The IEDC initially made $4 million available for Indiana Manufacturing Readiness Grants and has since been able to expand the awards for Hoosier manufacturers with support of CARES Act funding. The awards are issued in the form of matching grants up to or equal to the amount of the qualified investment in new equipment and machinery (minimum 1:1 investment match).
While the allocated program funding has been exceeded, Conexus, with the input of a peer review panel, will continue to assess applications and make funding recommendations to the IEDC, which will fund select applications if and when additional funding becomes available. Eligibility requirements and the grant application are available online.
“It’s a very positive indicator when this many manufacturers, this geographically dispersed throughout the state, and operating in so many sectors are making investments in smart manufacturing technology,” Vice President of Innovation and Digital Transformation at Conexus Indiana Mitch Landess said. “It leaves you very optimistic about the future.”
- Infromation provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.