OLDENBURG - Oldenburg Academy invites you to its spring musical, "Thoroughly Modern Millie."
The show is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start on March 6 and 7. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
This exciting musical starts with Millie Dillmount arriving in 1922 New York determined to take on every aspect of modern life. She quickly raises her skirts, bobs her hair, and sets out to accomplish her goal of marrying her boss. The only problem (as Good Samaritan Jimmy points out) is she doesn’t have a job, money, a place to stay, or any friends or family.
Not to be defeated, Millie quickly adjusts to modern life, finds a place to stay, a job and friends. However, the manager of the hotel is selling orphan tenants into white slavery in China with the help of her two henchmen and her boss doesn’t really seem interested in anything but work.
Will Millie marry her boss or marry for love? How many more girls will become victims of white slavery?
With a book by Richard Morris and Dick Scanlan and music by Jeanine Tesori, this toe tapping musical based on the movie of the same name will entertain you and help you “Forget About the Boy.”
The cast includes seniors Sophie Wesseler as Millie, Grace Mack as Miss Dorothy, Dylan Fledderman as Jimmy, Owen Hudepohl as Trevor Grayson, Sarah Price as Miss Flannery, Grace Truesdale as Muzzy Van Hossmere, Alyssa Krekeler as Ruth, Yihan Yang as Bun Foo, Bella Monroe as The Pearl Lady, Alli Herbert as Daphne, and Ruth Heile as Mrs. Meers.
Juniors Dominic McFee and Steven Zigan join the seniors already mentioned, as do sophomores Kate Voegele, Lizzie Geraci, Alyssa Wanstrath, Anna Hudepohl, Griffin Pitzer, Luke Geraci, and Dyllon Stewart, and freshmen Anna Wanstrath, Mary Hunter, Anika Lewis, Elle Bruns, Avery Hammerle, and Erin Pottschmidt
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for under 18. As always, priests and religious are free!
Reserved tickets are available by calling the school 812-934-4440 or emailing Susan Gigrich sgigrich@oldenburgacademy.org. Remaining tickets will be sold at the door.
