Since we just celebrated Labor Day weekend, I hope we appreciate all the workers in our country that make our country great.
It seems as we pass Labor Day, we start to think about fall and all the area pumpkin patches with the fall flowers and other fall goodies. We also have several area orchards who now have apples to sell. We just recently bought some apples to make applesauce to freeze for the winter. We like chunky applesauce, and our granddaughter also likes it when it is still a little frozen. She asks if it is still crunchy.
As I think of desserts made of fall fruits and veggies, such as apples, plums, pears, persimmons, pumpkins and green tomatoes, here a few recipes you may want to try.
Caramel Pear Crumble
1 1/4 c. flour
1 c. quick oats
1 c. brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 c. melted butter or margarine
20 caramels
1 .T. milk
3 medium pears, peeled and sliced
Combine flour, oats, brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir in butter; set aside 1 cup. Press the remaining mixture in an ungreased 9-inch square baking dish. In a saucepan over low heat, cook and stir caramels and milk until caramels are melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat. Arrange pears over crust; spoon caramel mixture over pears. Sprinkle with the reserved crumb mixture bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until the pears are tender and top is golden brown. Makes 6 to 9 servings.
Apple Cream Pie
4 c. sliced apples
2 T. sugar
2 T. lemon juice
1/4 c. margarine
1 8oz. pkg cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 c. cold milk
1 small pkg. instant vanilla pudding mix
1 tsp. grated lemon peel
1 baked 9-inch pastry shell
1/4 c. apricot preserves
In a skillet, saute apples, sugar and lemon juice in butter until apples are tender. Cool, in a mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth; gradually beat in 1 c. milk, dry pudding mix and lemon peel. add remaining milk; beat until thickened. Spread into pastry shell, arrange apples over filling. Brush with preserves. Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.
Fresh Plum Kuchen
1/4 c. butter, softened
3/4 c. sugar
2 eggs
1 c. flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 c. milk
1 tsp. lemon peel
2 c. fresh plums, sliced
1/2 c. brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
Cream butter and sugar; beat in eggs. Combine flour and baking powder; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk. Add lemon peel. Pour into a well greased 9-inch square baking dish, arrange plums on top. Sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon. Bake at 350 for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Makes 8 to 10 servings.
Persimmon Date Bread
1 1/4 c. flour
1 1/2 tsp.baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 c. sugar
1/2 c. soft bread crumbs
1 c. persimmon pulp
1 c. chopped dates
1 c. chopped nuts- optional
1 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 T. melted butter
1/2 c. milk
Sift together dry ingredients, then add remaining ingredients. Mix well. Line a loaf pan with greased brown paper. Pour into prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes.
Pumpkin Swirl Brownies
1 pkg. brownie mix
1/4 c. oil
2 T. water
1 egg.
Filling
1 3 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. canned pumpkin
1 egg
3 T. sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
12 tsp. nutmeg
Grease the bottom of 9-inch square pan. Make brownie batter as directed on package using 1/4 c. oil, 2 T. water and the egg. Spread 3/4 of batter in pan. Spoon filling by tablespoonfuls evenly over batter. Spoon on remaining batter over filling. Cut through several times with knife for marbled effect. Beat all the filling ingredients with a electric mixer on low speed. Set aside while making batter.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted 1 inch from side of pan comes out almost clean.
Green Tomato Bread
3 eggs beaten
2 c. ground green tomato-well drained
1 c. oil
3 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 c. sugar
1/2 c. brown sugar
1 tsp. salt
2 1/2 c. flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. baking powder
3 tsp. cinnamon
1 c. finely chopped dates
1 c. coconut
Mix together eggs, green tomatoes, oil, vanilla, sugar and salt. Mix together the dry ingredients, add to egg mixture, mix just until moistened. Add coconuts and dates. Pour into 2 well greased and floured loaf pans. Bake at 350 for about 1 hour.
