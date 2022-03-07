RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Consolidated High School Lion's SHARE program announced three new winners for this week.
- Victoria Smiley was nominated by Coach Marlow. Coach Marlow said Victoria took it upon herself to help pick up and clean up a mess in the gym. Coach Marlow and the custodial staff were very appreciative of her selflessness and willingness to help others.
- Julion Roberts was nominated by Mrs. Robinson. Mrs. Robinson said Julion radiates positivity. He always has a smile on his face and he is always concerned about others.
- Lilly Truster was nominated by Mr. Hedrick. Mr. Hedrick was so grateful when Lilly went above and beyond to help him with our recent testing day. She volunteered to hang many many signs in the hallway and that was a huge help to Mr. Hedrick.
