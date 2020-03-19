To prevent the spread of COVID-19 among older adults and people with disabilities, as well as our employees, associates and families, Thrive Alliance announces the following actions:
Office closure
Thrive Alliance is open for business; however all of their offices are closed to public until further notice in compliance with guidance provided by local, state and federal government officials.
In-person meetings
All in-person meetings are canceled until further notice, including walk-in appointments.
Care Management
The state of Indiana has approved that client assessments may be conducted by phone rather than in person. While care managers will not be in client homes, in-person appointments are being conducted by phone.
Aging & Disability Resource Center
Call center staff members are still answering phones and are able to help callers assess existing or anticipated long-term care needs for themselves or a loved one.
Nutrition
Thrive Alliance congregate meal sites have been closed per directions from the Indiana Department of Health until further notice.
Outreach Activities
All Thrive Alliance outreach events scheduled during March and April are being cancelled or postponed until further notice. Thrive Alliance will assess the need to make any changes to activities and events schedule beyond that time frame over the intervening weeks.
Dementia Friends in-person training sessions throughout the state are suspended.
All Thrive Alliance Wellness classes are suspended until further notice.
These policies will begin immediately and remain in effect until further notice.
For information, call (866) 644-6407 (toll free) or go online at www.thrive-alliance.org.
About Thrive Alliance
Guided by the vision that everyone has the opportunity to live a secure, engaged and independent life, the mission at Thrive Alliance is to improve the quality of life and health for people at risk of losing their independence.
The organization helps people get the right information, resources and support needed to live as independently as possible.
Their network of programs focuses on issues related to affordable housing, caregiver support and services, nutrition and wellness programs, transportation and accessibility services, as well as fostering community-wide support for aging related issues.
Thrive Alliance serves as Indiana’s Agency on Aging for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.