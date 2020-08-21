COVID-19 has created many challenges for social service agencies. One great concern since the beginning of the outbreak has been assuring adequate food supplies for the most vulnerable. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, Thrive Alliance had to suspend its congregate meal sites.
However, thanks to a variety of options made possible by Federal COVID-19 relief funds, funding from Decatur Community Foundation and United Way of Bartholomew County, and the cooperation of many individuals and organizations, older citizens in Thrive Alliance’s five-county service area have received needed nutritional services. In fact, these efforts saw a 300 percent year-over-year increase in Thrive Alliance’s meal service. In all, 4,827 meals were served to 939 people in July 2020.
Throughout the summer, Thrive Alliance Nutritional Services arranged special home delivered hot meals to residents of several senior housing complexes in the Thrive Alliance service area.
A total of 658 meals were delivered to participants in the five county area. Another special effort, in partnership with Mi Casa restaurant and several grocery stores in Seymour, helped reach underserved populations in Jackson County delivering 113 food boxes.
Thrive Alliance wants to remind everyone that funding exists so that anyone over the age of 60 may qualify for home delivered meals and can contact the agency at 866-644-6407 for more information.
Guided by the vision that everyone has the opportunity to live a secure, engaged and independent life, our mission at Thrive Alliance is to improve the quality of life and health for people at risk of losing their independence.
Thrive Alliance helps people get the right information, resources and support needed to live as independently as possible. Their network of programs focuses on issues related to affordable housing, caregiver support and services, nutrition and wellness programs, transportation and accessibility services, as well as fostering community-wide support for aging related issues. They serve as Indiana’s Agency on Aging for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties.
