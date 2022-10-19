COLUMBUS – Thrive Alliance recently appointed Jon Zeh to the position of Assistant Housing Development Manager.
The Assistant Housing Development Manager contributes to the success of the agency by seeking out and researching potential housing development opportunities with the intent of understanding all components of the Manager position.
The role of the Assistant Housing Development Manager is key to the Housing Partnerships Division of Thrive Alliance to keep the flow of housing projects moving forward.
Zeh has nearly 25 years of experience in project management and general contracting. Most recently he has run Zeh Builders, LLC, his own general contracting company. He has also served as project manager for Global Builders, LLC and Forte Homes LLC.
Zeh earned an Associate of Science degree in Design Technology from Ivy Tech in 2019.
Committed to the idea that quality housing is a proven contributor to long-term health and well-being, as well as being the foundation for a good quality of life for individuals and families, Thrive Alliance Housing Partnerships Division has been providing high-quality affordable housing opportunities in the area for more than 30 years.
Guided by the vision that everyone has the opportunity to live a secure, engaged and independent life, our mission at Thrive Alliance is to improve the quality of life and health for people at risk of losing their independence.
Thrive Alliance serves as Indiana’s Agency on Aging for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson and Jennings counties.
