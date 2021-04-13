Thrive Alliance invites you to join a fun and interactive Virtual Program called Bingocize! Bingocize is an evidence-based 10-week program that combines a bingo-like game with exercise and health education. The unique addition of bingo makes the game more fun and engaging. It has been shown to increase older adults’ functional fitness, health knowledge, and social engagement.
BINGOCIZE!
1 to 2 p.m. EVERY MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY VIA ZOOM
April 19 through June 28.
REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED: CALL (812) 372-6918 EXT. 3011
DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS April 16.
