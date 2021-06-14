COLUMBUS - June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, providing an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.
Members of the general public may join Loretta Mize and Shelby Eggers of Thrive Alliance for a ZOOM information session on the topic of Elder Abuse, at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Participants will learn how to detect the signs and symptoms of abuse, identify the newest scams, intervention strategies, local resources, and where to find additional information.
Thrive Alliance is committed to spreading awareness of Elder Abuse and Exploitation.
For more information, contact Thrive Alliance at 812-372-6918.
To register for this free online event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thrive-alliance-elder-abuse-awareness-presentation-tickets-156112782535
