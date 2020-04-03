To help seniors who are having difficulties coping with loneliness and isolation, made especially difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thrive Alliance is offering a Senior Friend Line to put individuals in touch with a Thrive Alliance staff member who will listen to their concerns confidentially and without judgement.
Senior Friend Line staff are not therapists, and will not provide counseling advice, but they have been highly trained in active listening.
Calls generally last about 10 minutes, but individuals are invited to call back should they want additional listening support. When necessary, the staff may provide referrals to services for those callers who have on-going challenges.
Anyone over the age of 60, or anyone who has a disability, may call Thrive Alliance at 1-866-644-6407 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to be connected to the Senior Friend Line.
Between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, staff will be available to chat via Thrive Alliance’s online chat service which can be accessed by simply going to www.Thrive-Alliance.org.
