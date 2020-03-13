Acting in accordance with recent guidelines from Indiana government officials regarding COVID-19 precautions, Thrive Alliance will temporarily suspend its on-site meal services beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 until further notice.
The Speaker’s Series planned for the sites during the month of March has been cancelled.
Closed Thrive Alliance congregate meal site locations include:
Bartholomew County
Armory Apartments, 646 Franklin Street, Columbus
R. Anderson Community Center, 421 McClure Road, Columbus
Brown County
Willow Manor, 72 Willow Street, Nashville
Decatur County
Greensburg Adult Center, 905 East Main Street, Greensburg
Jackson County
Crothersville Senior Center, 114 East Main Street, Crothersville
Seymour Community Center, 107 South, Chestnut Street, Seymour
Jennings County
North Vernon Senior Housing, 45 Henry Street, North Vernon
