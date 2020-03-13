Acting in accordance with recent guidelines from Indiana government officials regarding COVID-19 precautions, Thrive Alliance will temporarily suspend its on-site meal services beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 until further notice.

The Speaker’s Series planned for the sites during the month of March has been cancelled.

Closed Thrive Alliance congregate meal site locations include:

Bartholomew County

Armory Apartments, 646 Franklin Street, Columbus

R. Anderson Community Center, 421 McClure Road, Columbus

Brown County

Willow Manor, 72 Willow Street, Nashville

Decatur County

Greensburg Adult Center, 905 East Main Street, Greensburg

Jackson County

Crothersville Senior Center, 114 East Main Street, Crothersville

Seymour Community Center, 107 South, Chestnut Street, Seymour

Jennings County

North Vernon Senior Housing, 45 Henry Street, North Vernon

