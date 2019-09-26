COLUMBUS -- “Family members, friends, and neighbors devote countless hours to providing care to their relatives or loved ones. During National Family Caregivers Month, we recognize and thank the humble heroes who do so much to keep our families and communities strong.” -- President Barack Obama, NFC Month Proclamation 2012
Thrive Alliance is accepting nominations for our second annual Family Caregiver of the Year Award, honoring caregivers in three categories:
· Unpaid Family Caregiver
· Paid Family Caregiver (employed as preferred caregiver or providing care through Structured Family Caregiving)
· Paid Professional Caregiver offering care through a provider
Nominations for caregivers from Brown, Decatur, Bartholomew, Jackson and Jennings counties are welcomed.
Applications will be accepted until Oct. 25, 2019.
Applications can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/F62CN58 or by contacting Thrive Alliance.
An award celebration, sponsored in part by Caregiver Homes, will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 in the Terrace Room of the offices of Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation,1200 Central Ave., Columbus.
Contact Thrive Alliance if you have any questions: contact@thrive-alliance.org or toll free 1-866-644-6407.
Thrive Alliance serves the residents of Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, and Jennings counties. Services focus on helping older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their own home as long as possible. Services also include providing safe and affordable housing for low income individuals and families.
