Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults (VASIA) help enhance an individual’s quality of life by making decisions on that person’s behalf which reflect, as much as possible, the individual’s own choices and preferences.
Thrive Alliance is holding an informational session for those who may be interested in serving as volunteer advocates.
A virtual session is being offered via ZOOM at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
You can find out more about the sessions, the VASIA program and reserve a spot at one of the sessions by email at contact@thrive-alliance.org or by phone at 812-372-6918.
Sign in information for the session will be provided when interested individuals sign up.
The VASIA Program recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers to provide support and advocacy to those who are unable to care for themselves.
VASIA volunteers are caring individuals who:
· Are interested in helping others;
· Have a life or work experience with older or disabled adults;
· Have the ability to commit to the time required;
· Can follow guidelines and instructions;
· Have the ability to exercise sound decision-making;
· Are at least 21 years old;
· Have no criminal history or social services history of violence;
· Successfully complete the application and screening process that includes providing three references, authorizations for release of criminal, driving and social services histories and able to complete the required training.
Volunteers maintain regular contact with the adult who is incapacitated. This regular involvement will allow the volunteer to attend and participate in care planning conferences, health care decisions and take steps to ensure that services are being provided in the most appropriate manner.
