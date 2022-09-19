RUSHVILLE (September 2022) – Over the course of eight weeks, the city of Rushville, in partnership with Princess Theaters, hosted the Throwback Thursday historical film series to celebrate the past 200 years of Rush County history.
The film series honored the people and places that have made the past 200 years historic.
This program was made possible by the following sponsors: Citizen’s State Bank, Country Made Designs, Dairy Queen, Davis Towing, English’s Pressure Washing, Larry Mull, RCHS Athletic Department, Rush County Republican Party, Rushville Nutrition, Starweld, Tweedy Lumber, Twisted Sisters, Union Savings & Loan, Wearhouse Resale Boutique, Yellow Rose Cleaning and WIFE 94.3.
Over the course of eight weeks, attendees watched the Now Entering Rushville video, 1960’s compilation, Louis the Greek film, Kennedy Covered Bridges videos, 1976 Lions Basketball game, and played Rush County Trivia.
Food (cupcakes, Wagler fry pies and donuts, Justrite French fries) and items (Durbin cookbooks, commemorative prints, gift cards, Country Made Designs Bicentennial merchandise, all sports passes, and Rush County Monopoly) were provided as giveaways at the film showings.
The Princess Theater saw more than 850 people walk through its doors to attend the Throwback Thursday film series.
Every week, participants “checked in” and received a punch on their punch card. After attending five or more events, these punch cards could be turned in for the chance to win a monetary gift. Nearly 70 people qualified. Congratulations to Penny Sams who was the winner of the $200 cash prize.
The final bicentennial event at the Princess Theater is the Rush County Comedy Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 24.
A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase for $10 at the City Center.
Rush County native Jake Smith will be one of six comedians on stage.
