CARTHAGE - If you are a music lover and you are not aware of the music jams sponsored by the Marick Event Center (located at 300 East 3rd Street in Carthage) this article is for you!
The Event Center was originally opened to provide a beautiful and affordable venue for weddings, but their tagline is "Marick Event Center, for all your celebration needs." While many events such as birthday parties, celebrations of life, town events, meetings, and reunions have been held there, I would be negligent to not let the public know about what goes on there Thursday nights!
Gospel Jams are held the first and third Thursday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m., then the second and fourth Thursdays Open Jams (any kind of music) are held from 6 to 8! The level of talent possessed by the musicians who have been coming to play has been amazing! Not only are visitors treated to great music, but food is also available (free-will donation).
Anyone is welcome to play, sing, or just be part of the audience; the more the merrier!
Feel free to attend solo, make a date night out of it, or bring a group of friends!
Enter through the door on the south side of the building that has an awning over it and prepare to have a great time!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.