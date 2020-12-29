GREENSBURG — A newer artist at Art on the Square Gallery in Greensburg works in an unusual but timeless medium: tie-dye.
Decatur County native Hazel Zapfe was introduced to the Greensburg arts community in 2019 by selling her tie-dyes scarves at Art on the Square Gallery. Having established herself as working with a medium unique to Greensburg, she is starting to branch out by working with larger and larger pieces.
Zapfe has a very simple way of choosing the colors she works with.
“I pick them randomly in my head mostly, but sometimes I look at flowers and their colors for inspiration,” said Zapfe. “Nature puts colors together very randomly, and I use nature’s suggestions to pick colors also.”
A native of Decatur County, Zapfe lived briefly on the Oregon coast when younger and uses her memories of the West Coast to pick colors as well.
“I love forest greens and waters reminiscent of the sea,” she said.
Zapfe also works with indigo dyes in her single color pieces.
“With indigo, you get so many wonderful variations of the color blue,” she noted.
She uses multiple techniques in her work as well.
“This piece,” Zapfe said, pointing to a large tablecloth shaped piece in brilliant rainbow hues, “is an over-dye piece and it reminds me of stained glass. When you put these in a window, it’s like having a cheap stained glass window.”
Wikipedia reports “tie-dye” is a modern term invented in the mid-1960s in the United States. It’s been mentioned in an earlier form in 1941 as “tied-and-dyed,” and 1909 as “tied and dyed” by Luis C. Changsut. Even though tie-dye was practiced in Colombia as early as 500 to 810 A.D., Changsut is credited for bringing the ancient art to modern civilization.
The process of tie-dye typically consists of folding, twisting, pleating, or crumpling fabric or a garment and binding with string or rubber bands, followed by application of dyes, some naturally appearing in nature through crushed leaves and berries and lately as factory produced.
The rubber bands and strings used to manipulate the article being dyed are called “resists,” as they partially or completely prevent the applied dye from coloring the fabric. More sophisticated tie-dyes involve additional steps, including an initial application of dye prior to the resist, multiple sequential dye and resist steps, and the use of other types of resists (stitching, stencils) and discharge.
“Shibori” is a form of tie-dye which originated in Japan and has been practiced there since the 8th century. Shibori includes a number of labor-intensive resist techniques which include stitching elaborate patterns and tightly gathering the stitching before dyeing, forming intricate designs for articles of clothing like the kimono. Another shibori method is to wrap the fabric around a core of rope, wood or other material and bind it tightly with string or thread. The areas of the fabric that are against the core or under the binding remain undyed.
“Plangi” and “tritik” are Indonesian words for methods related to tie-dye, and “bandhna” a term from India, gave rise to the brilliantly hued Bandhani fabrics of Kutch.
“Mudmee” tie-dye originated in Thailand and the neighboring part of Laos. With black as the base color of the fabric being dyed, mudmee uses different shapes and colors from other types of tie-dye, and the colors are, in general, more subdued.
Zapfe’s collection is available at Art on the Square and offers customers a selection tie-dyed items including gloves, scarves, shawls hats, and most currently, COVID-19 masks for those wanting to avoid the virus in a more stylish way.
Art on the Square Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
