Time to file for the FAFSA

GREENSBURG — Local students and families can now file for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
The FAFSA filing season opened Tuesday for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, with over $350 million in state financial aid available as well as billions of dollars in federal aid, it is more important than ever to file the FAFSA by April 15, 2020.
The Commission also says students should file the FAFSA regardless of family income.
Not only does the FAFSA determine eligibility for state and federal aid, many colleges require a completed FAFSA to award merit and need-based scholarships.
Filing for FAFSA is also important for 21st Century Scholars since they must file on time to earn the state scholarship that pays for their college tuition.
Local school counselor from North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School, Barb Lecher, spoke about just how important it is to be proactive when it comes to completing the FAFSA.
“The earlier parents and students can get that done and be proactive, the better the chances are of getting more money,” Lecher said.
Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers also spoke about the importance of being ahead of the curve.
“Filing the FAFSA is one of the most important things students can do to secure financial aid for college,” Lubbers said. “It’s crucial for students to file by the April 15 deadline to remain eligible for their state aid, but the earlier students and families file, the better.”
Lecher also said even if a student does not currently plan on moving on to post-secondary education, it’s still a good idea to file for FAFSA.
“Plans change, and once you miss the deadline, you can’t go back,” Lecher said. “Also, some scholarships require the completion of the FAFSA.”
According to the Commission, recent changes to the FAFSA filing process offers students more flexibility by filing through a smartphone application — the myStudentAid app — which is available for iOS and Android devices.
The Commission says the app was designed to make it easier for the nearly 19 million students who file the FAFSA each year. The app also benefits students who do not have a computer or high-speed internet access at home.
Additionally, students can apply for the FAFSA online at FAFSA.gov.
Students who have not filed for FAFSA before will need to create a Federal Student Aid ID. Students will need their social security number, alien registration number (for non-U.S. citizens), federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned, bank statements and records of investments (if applicable), and records of untaxed income (if applicable).
Students and parents can also find assistance through email and live chatting from the U.S. Department of Education. The helpline is 800-4FED-AID. FAFSA help can also be found at INvestEd Indiana at www.investedindiana.org.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education can be contacted at 888-528-4719 or via email at awards@che.in.gov.
