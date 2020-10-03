RUSH COUNTY – Rush County Treasurer Cindy Humphrey reminds Rush County taxpayers that it is time to find those fall tax statements. The fall statement or brown “B” copy is needed for your November payment. Lost or misplaced statements may be duplicated in the Treasurer’s Office. The fall deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10. All payments received after Nov. 10 will receive a 5% penalty for the first 30 days and a 10% penalty after 30 days.
The Treasurer’s Office is available to receive payments 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located on the second floor of the Rush County Courthouse. The courthouse will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the election. All checks should be made payable to the Rush County Treasurer.
First Financial Bank and Citizens State Bank will continue to offer the convenient service of payment at their banking institutions. Only full payments as stated on the bill may be accepted at the bank starting Oct. 1 and your cancelled check will serve as your receipt. No cash payments will be accepted.
When paying by mail, please include only the Treasurer’s “B” copy of your statement. Please retain the middle section of the statement for your receipt. The middle section has an area on the back to record the check information, date mailed and amount paid. If a receipt is needed,please enclose the brown “B” coupon, the middle receipt coupon and a self-addressed stamped return envelope with the payment. Envelopes maybe addressed to the Rush County Treasurer at PO Box 291 or 101 E 2nd St., Room
213, Rushville IN 46173. All envelopes, to be accepted as on time, must be postmarked on or before Nov. 10 and please make sure there is sufficient postage on the envelope.
A media service is available called Enotices Online. View your tax information and your payment history, make secure credit card payments, or receive email payment receipts for your records. Simply go to www.rushcounty.in.gov and highlight under the FYI heading Pay Property Taxes online. A public terminal will be available in the Treasurer’s Office for credit card payments. Any type of credit card payment will be assessed a 2.50% service fee by Enotices Online.
This is also a great time to check your tax exemptions. Have you moved recently and need to refile your Homestead exemption; refinanced and have a new mortgage; or have you turned sixty-five this year? If you answered yes to any of these questions,you may be eligible to receive a tax exemption.
Exemptions and address changes are filed in the Auditor’s Office (765) 932-2077.
The Treasurer may be reached at (765) 932-2386 or at treasurer@rushcounty.in.gov.
