Time to get rolling for a cause

GREENSBURG — The Tree City Rolling Tour is just two weeks away.
The event will be held beginning as early as 7 a.m. for some riders June 22 on the Decatur County Courthouse Square. Day of registration begins at 6:30 a.m.
The cost for online or in-person registration is $30 until June 17 and will increase to $35 from June 17 until noon June 20. Following that date, those who wish to participate will have to register the day of the event.
Monies from the event go toward the Decatur County Family YMCA’s Annual Campaign Scholarship Fund.
The Tree City Rolling Tour is held in partnership with Main Street Greensburg’s Tenderloin Throwdown event.
The Throwdown, held on the same day, is an event in which each participating team will line up around the Decatur County Courthouse, cook their famed sandwich, and enter their creation to win in one or more of the following categories: Best Breaded Tenderloin, Best Grilled Tenderloin, Most Creative Tenderloin and People’s Choice.
From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., festivities during the Tenderloin Throwdown will include arts and crafts booths, acoustic music, a chalk expo, the tenderloin contest, and adult craft beer or wine.
“The bike tour is our biggest fundraising event,” DCFY fitness director Deena Hamer said. “We attract riders and families from five to six different states. We also retain corporate and individual sponsors for our event.”
Those who wish to participate can choose from riding their bicycles 16, 33, 67, or 100 miles. The ride starts and finishes on the Decatur County Courthouse Square.
Riders will be able see the scenery of rural Decatur County.
“The ride attracts many riders due to our beautiful community, scenic countryside and small towns,” Hamer said. “Lake Santee is a wonderful six mile loop and one of the five sag stops (refreshments). All of the riders just love the Lake Santee Scout Troop that serves the refreshments.
“With 80 to 85 percent of the riders coming from outside of Greensburg, our event is great for Greensburg Tourism. We expect continued growth. We also plan to add more to promote Greensburg on the website next year. Our area hotels offer a discount for riders to stay for the weekend, so it makes it a mini vacation for many that take advantage and stay.”
The Tree City Rolling Tour provides a nice day out for the entire family. From the scenery to the food to local shops, the day will show what Greensburg has to offer. It’ll all done while supporting a local organization.
“We encourage people to sign up for the ride to support our community by giving back,” Hamer said. “It’s great exercise, family fun, with kids under 12 riding free. And don’t forget the food. A great tenderloin grilled by David Ricke, or a burger provided by Neal’s Chop Shop is to die for along with baked beans, slaw, pasta salad, potato salad and pineapple delight by KB Specialty foods. We also have many members and volunteers making homemade salads, cookies and brownies.”
AVI Food Service will help with snacks for the sag stops, Hamer said.
She also mentioned they have lots of volunteers such as the Lions Club, CERT, Boy Scouts, First Church of God members, the Lake Santee Ladies Club and other individuals who are donating their time to make this event happen.
To register online, view maps of the biking routes or to simply learn more, visit www.treecityrollingtour.org.
The Decatur County Family YMCA can be reached at 812-663-9622.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
