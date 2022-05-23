Blake Reed of Columbus Law Firm Voelz, Reed, & Mount, LLC recently donated $750 to the Greensburg Adult Center. The Center plans to use the money to purchase a new grill for outdoor events. Reed is pictured handing Adult Center President Bertha Head and Board members Joan Greiwe, Paul Pank and Dorothy Kramer the check. Monty Shields (far left) is the Adult Center Executive Director.
TIME TO GRILL OUT
