GREENSBURG - Dropping leaves and lower temperatures mean fall harvest has arrived in Indiana and there are more farmers on local roads.
Drivers need to be patient on the roads as it's the peak time for farm equipment accidents. To save lives, be on the lookout for heavy equipment and follow important safety tips while driving.
When behind the wheel, exercise caution and patience, especially when approaching farming equipment. Machinery like tractors and combines do not move quickly, often topping out at 25 mph, so there is very little time to react when paths cross.
Avoid tailgating, as farmers may have to make turns or stop suddenly.
Keeping a safe distance away from farm machinery helps create more visibility for both drivers and operators of the equipment.
Before attempting to pass, do so with extreme caution and always make sure there is no oncoming traffic. While it may appear a farmer is pulling over to let drivers pass, they may be moving for oncoming traffic or preparing to make a turn. Never attempt to pass in a marked "no passing" zone, or within 100 feet of intersections, railroad grade crossings, bridges, elevation structures or tunnels.
Often, patience is rewarded and farmers will be able to pull over and let drivers pass.
Fall is also a great time to prepare your vehicle for winter weather. Topping of coolants, oil and wiper fluid levels may not be something we think about on a day-to-day basis, but routine maintenance of these things can make a huge difference when driving.
Ahead of snow and ice arriving in the Hoosier state, be sure to check these items as well as brake pads, tire pressure and tread, and headlights and brake lights.
Check out additional tips online at in.gov/isda and learn more about winterizing vehicles at in.gov/dhs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.