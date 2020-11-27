The Daily News Cheer Fund bell ringing season has officially begun! Volunteers from our community will be periodically stationed at Needlers, Rural King and Walmart. Pictured are members from the New Point Kiwanis Club and Greensburg Community High School National Honor Society. Thank you to everyone who has volunteered their time this year to ring bells! Without their help the Cheer Fund wouldn't be possible. Any area individual, service club or fraternal organization that would like to ring bells this year is encouraged to contact Natalie Acra at 812-651-0884.
'TIS THE SEASON
